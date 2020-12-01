SoundCloud Names Michael Weissman to Succeed Kerry Trainor as CEO

Music streaming platform SoundCloud has introduced that the corporate’s president, Michael Weissman, will succeed Kerry Trainor as chief govt officer, efficient January 1, 2021. Weissman succeeds longtime colleague and accomplice, Trainor, who will stay a member of the Board of Administrators.

“I’m honored to lead SoundCloud’s subsequent chapter,” mentioned Weissman. “The corporate is in considered one of its most fun moments in its historical past, and I’m thrilled to work alongside SoundCloud’s group and Board to lean into our distinctive place and alternative in music. Kerry and I’ve labored collectively for practically a decade, and I would like to thank him for his imaginative and prescient and management to reposition SoundCloud for progress and, personally, for his partnership, friendship, and assist for me to take the helm.”

Weissman joined the corporate as COO in 2017 and was promoted to president in 2019. In accordance to the announcement, he has been instrumental in increasing SoundCloud as the principal architect of among the firm’s key strategic initiatives, together with its music licensing efforts, its U.S. advert gross sales partnership with Pandora, and the acquisition and integration of artist companies firm, Repost Community.

Trainor added, “Once I first organized the group to put money into SoundCloud in 2017, the mission was to guarantee the way forward for one of many world’s iconic cultural platforms–for creators, listeners, the group and traders alike. There is just one SoundCloud on this world, which we owe to the imaginative and prescient of our Founders, Alex and Eric. Main this platform and unbelievable international group by way of these transformational years has been an immense privilege. It’s a nice pleasure to title–and ensure with the SoundCloud Board–my accomplice and good friend, Mike Weissman, as my successor. I look ahead to persevering with to work with Mike and the group as a member of the Board.”

Trainor has performed an enormous function in stablizing SoundCloud, which was an unlimited success within the years following its 2007 launch as a website for DJ units. Its user-friendly interface made it extraordinarily widespread amongst unbiased (and a few major-label) musicians, though the platform struggled with licensing points as it labored to turn into an above-ground streaming platform. Cofounders Alexander Ljung and Eric Walforss stepped apart for Trainor in 2017, and since then the corporate has refocused on its core creator-driven discovery community whereas driving sustainable monetary efficiency; the corporate obtained a $75 million funding from SiriusXM in February. SoundCloud lately achieved its first worthwhile quarter, and can full its third consecutive yr of accelerating income progress with a robust steadiness sheet to proceed investing in progress and strategic initiatives.

“It’s been over 13 years since we based SoundCloud and Kerry and Mike’s management has been transformative in some ways,” mentioned Ljung Administrators. “SoundCloud has at all times been one of many world’s most necessary cultural platforms, however the final three years have proven that additionally it is a improbable enterprise. I’m excited to watch Mike lead SoundCloud’s subsequent chapter and I’m thrilled Kerry will stay engaged as a member of our board.”

“SoundCloud is a novel, important music platform for brand new and growing artists, and since Raine and Temasek’s 2017 reinvestment backing Kerry and Mike, they put that differentiation entrance and heart–with outcomes that talk for themselves, mentioned Fred Davis, Associate, The Raine Group, and a member of the SoundCloud Board of Administrators. “Kerry’s management has positioned SoundCloud for years of progress to come, and all of us look ahead with pleasure as Mike steps up to drive the corporate’s subsequent stage. Congratulations, Mike, and thanks, Kerry, as we proceed our partnership to construct the way forward for SoundCloud.”

“SoundCloud’s important function in music discovery and distinctive instruments for audio creators stand out within the digital audio house. As traders, we thank Kerry for his management and for SoundCloud’s partnership with SiriusXM, and congratulate Mike as he takes on the function of CEO for SoundCloud’s subsequent chapter of progress,” mentioned Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content material Officer of SiriusXM, and a member of the SoundCloud Board of Administrators.

Trainor’s letter to the employees seems in full under.

Crew,

I’ve private information to share, and we’ll collect everybody shortly for an All Arms.

As we drive into our subsequent section of progress and a brand new yr, I’ve made the choice to cross the reins to Mike Weissman, our President, to succeed me as SoundCloud’s subsequent CEO beginning January 1, 2021. I’ll stay a part of the SoundCloud group, persevering with as a member of our Board of Administrators.

This was a troublesome determination as a result of I put on my ardour for SoundCloud, our group and our place in music tradition on each considered one of my navy blue sleeves, if not written on my brow. There is just one SoundCloud on this world, which we owe to the imaginative and prescient of our Founders, Alex and Eric. And main this platform and unbelievable international group by way of these transformational years has been an immense privilege.

It is usually deeply rewarding–professionally and personally–to know the time is true for me and the corporate to take this step.

Once I first organized the group to put money into SoundCloud in 2017, the mission was to guarantee the way forward for one of many world’s iconic cultural platforms–for creators, listeners, the group and traders alike. With the top of 2020 in view, we could have achieved our third consecutive yr of accelerating income progress and our first worthwhile quarter, with substantial money reserves to proceed constructing SoundCloud.

Alongside our enterprise efficiency, we’ve continued to develop the world’s largest open audio platform, now with over 250 million tracks, 12 million creators heard each month, and over 80,000 artists monetizing their work instantly with SoundCloud.

Whereas there’s at all times way more work to be finished, collectively we achieved what so many doubted–we safeguarded SoundCloud’s future and cultural mission to empower folks to join by way of music.

Now in my fourth yr as CEO, these milestones have centered me on setting SoundCloud up past my watch, for years of progress to come.

It’s a nice pleasure to title–and ensure with the board–my accomplice and good friend, Mike Weissman, as my successor. Mike and I started working collectively practically 9 years in the past. At SoundCloud, we architected the method to fund the corporate and joined as a group. He has led a few of our key progress initiatives and I look ahead to the place he’ll lead the corporate in our subsequent section. We will likely be saying Mike’s appointment in a press launch later right now, so please be a part of me in congratulating him!

As of January, I look ahead to persevering with to assist the Government Crew and also you all from the Board, whereas additionally taking time for all times as a (nonetheless) new father or mother earlier than taking a look at any new full-time initiatives.

Earlier than we collect in a bit, most significantly, I would like to thank all of you on your work to preserve SoundCloud at all times shifting ahead. In or out of workplaces, throughout international locations and timezones, let’s preserve exhibiting the world that what’s subsequent in music is first on SoundCloud.

Converse to you all shortly.

Kerry