SoundExchange Names Esther-Mireya Tejeda Chief Marketing Officer

SoundExchange has introduced the appointment of Esther-Mireya Tejeda as chief advertising and marketing and communications officer. Tejeda will report back to SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe.

In response to the announcement, Tejeda will oversee the corporate’s model technique and advertising and marketing, world communications and public relations, business relations, and public coverage teams in addition to a group of almost two dozen advertising and marketing and communications professionals, a number of companions, and company relationships.

“The music business is at a pivotal level, with the transformation to digital requiring us to rethink the principles and a lot at stake for creators of all kinds,” stated Huppe. “Esther brings a novel mix of expertise, expertise, and skill to seek out modern options that may allow SoundExchange to drive optimistic change within the business and advocate on behalf of music creators.”

Earlier than becoming a member of SoundExchange, Tejeda was senior vice chairman and head of company communications at Entercom, the place she structured the corporate’s first strategic communications group. At Entercom, she directed the built-in communications for the corporate’s acquisition of CBS Radio and the launch of its digital streaming platform, Radio.com, and developed communications structure for its portfolio of radio stations, digital audio and podcast manufacturers, and dwell live shows and occasions. Tejeda additionally has held govt positions at Univision, PepsiCo, Diageo, and others. She serves on the Board of Administrators of the Alliance for Girls in Media and beforehand served on the Board of Administrators of the Hispanic Public Relations Affiliation.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the SoundExchange mission and to function a passionate advocate for our group of over 200,000 music creators,” stated Tejeda. “SoundExchange is on the vital intersection of music, know-how and information in at the moment’s digital-first world and is uniquely positioned to assist form the way forward for music throughout this transformational time.”