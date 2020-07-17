Sounds Like Keanu Reeves And Constantine’s Director Are Down For A Sequel

Whereas there’s a slim chance that this Justice League Darkish universe may incorporate Keanu Reeves’s John Constantine, be it within the ensemble TV present or in his personal adventures, given the actor’s stature and schedule, in addition to to permit for extra artistic freedom, I think that followers shall be launched to a different model of the character. Nonetheless, at the least it’s good to know that if DC and Warner Bros are prepared to revisit the world of 2005’s Constantine, Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence are open to it. Ideally the sequel could be much more profitable if Lawrence was allowed to go down that R-rated path, to not point out Reeves’ elevated reputation lately.