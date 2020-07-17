Sounds Like Keanu Reeves And Constantine’s Director Are Down For A Sequel

Depart a Remark
Years earlier than Matt Ryan introduced John Constantine to life, Keanu Reeves first portrayed the chain-smoking occult detective in dwell motion. This yr marks the 15th anniversary of Constantine’s launch, and whereas a sequel by no means adopted, each Reeves and the film’s director, Francis Lawrence, are nonetheless down for one more spherical to sort out the DC Comics character if the chance presents itself.
Right here’s what Francis Lawrence needed to say concerning the prospect of Constantine 2:
Proper now, we don’t have that character out there to us for TV or motion pictures, which is a bummer. All of us investigated it, however I feel it’s type of loopy when you will have Keanu, who would like to do one other Constantine, and us eager to do one other Constantine, and individuals are like, ‘Uh, no, we obtained different plans.’ We’ll see what occurs.
So the dearth of Constantine 2 taking place even a decade and a half after the primary film got here out isn’t for an absence of curiosity from its lead star or director. As Francis Lawrence knowledgeable Slashfilm, John Constantine’s utilization is difficult by “shared universes” (i.e. the character as soon as being a part of Vertigo, which was a DC Comics imprint, and now resting inside the principle DC universe), and the plans in retailer for stated universes. Nonetheless, if it have been as much as Lawrence and Keanu Reeves, they’re prepared to re-explore this supernatural realm they first delved into within the mid-2000s.
It’s protected to say that Constantine took a good quantity of artistic liberties with the supply materials, and upon its launch in 2005, it was met with combined crucial reception and solely made $230.9 million worldwide off a $100 million funds. Nonetheless, 15 years later, has assembled a large fanbase, and discuss making a sequel stretches again over a decade. In 2011, Francis Lawrence famous how he’d need to make Constantine 2 R-rated and further scary, and Keanu Reeves even expressed curiosity final yr in reprising John Constantine.
In fact, even Keanu Reeves wasn’t busy performing in all types of initiatives, together with the favored John Wick franchise, as Francis Lawrence famous, there are different obstacles in the way in which to reuniting with this incarnation of John Constantine. That’s not even counting that Matt Ryan’s Constantine continues to be a daily presence on the CW sequence Legends of Tomorrow.
Earlier this yr, it was introduced that J.J. Abrams and his Unhealthy Robotic manufacturing firm is partnering with Warner media to create a Justice League Darkish movie and TV universe, beginning with a present centered on the workforce of supernatural characters heading to HBO Max. Given how John Constantine’s a part of the principle Justice League Darkish roster within the comics, it wouldn’t be shocking if he was one of many sequence’ major characters, however there’s even been rumors about Constantine main both his personal film or separate TV sequence set on this new universe.
Whereas there’s a slim chance that this Justice League Darkish universe may incorporate Keanu Reeves’s John Constantine, be it within the ensemble TV present or in his personal adventures, given the actor’s stature and schedule, in addition to to permit for extra artistic freedom, I think that followers shall be launched to a different model of the character. Nonetheless, at the least it’s good to know that if DC and Warner Bros are prepared to revisit the world of 2005’s Constantine, Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence are open to it. Ideally the sequel could be much more profitable if Lawrence was allowed to go down that R-rated path, to not point out Reeves’ elevated reputation lately.
