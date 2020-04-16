Sounds Like Mark Ruffalo Wants A Black Widow-Style Spinoff For Hulk

The largest impediment with making that occur is identical one which’s sidelined any form of Hulk film for the previous decade: Common Footage nonetheless holds the distribution rights to such initiatives. Disney can throw Hulk into any film that’s an ensemble piece or has a special superhero as its lead, but when Hulk is the star of the present, Disney would come to an association with the rival studio. However hey, we’ve seen Disney and Sony collaborate with Spider-Man, so maybe there’s nonetheless an opportunity the Mouse Home might work one thing out with Common, thus permitting Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk to lastly take heart stage.