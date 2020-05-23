Sounds Like The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Is Ready To Start Filming Again

World well being considerations have introduced the leisure trade to a halt, as movie and TV units shut down indefinitely. There have been a ton of extremely anticipated blockbusters in manufacturing on the time, together with The Matrix 4 and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The latter film was going to deliver a brand new Bruce Wayne to theaters with Robert Pattinson, supported by a stellar solid of co-stars. Chief amongst them is Zoe Kravitz, and it seems just like the Large Little Lies actress is raring to leap again into manufacturing.