Sounds Like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Uses Captain America’s Shield A Lot

Whereas Steve Rogers appointed Sam Wilson as the subsequent particular person to tackle the mantle of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, it regarded like Sam could also be changed within the position by the elusive U.S. Agent. Don’t fret, although, as a result of it seems like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie does use Captain America’s defend rather a lot within the Disney+ sequence. And because it seems, throwing Cap’s defend is more durable than it seems to be.
The first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted in a Tremendous Bowl TV spot for Disney+ that additionally included snippets of Marvel’s different upcoming sequence, WandaVision and Loki. Within the first seconds of the teaser trailer, Sam is proven throwing Captain America’s defend, which collides with a tree. Talking with ComicBook.com, Anthony Mackie confirms that it was truly him throwing it within the Tremendous Bowl spot, and that it is also fairly large. In his phrases:
That factor is heavy dude. That factor is like 12 kilos. So that you’re standing there with 12 kilos in your arm all day after some time your shoulder simply offers. So, now we have some fairly cool defend throwing sequences.
Whereas I personally haven’t carried or frisbee-tossed the defend, it’s clear that Captain America’s armor isn’t any light-weight. Even with none prior data of it, simply watching Sam throw it within the scene from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer is proof sufficient, contemplating how a lot effort he places into launching by way of the air.
Whereas it seems like Sam will get to hold and throw the defend round sufficient to hopefully fulfill followers – a minimum of for no matter scenes they have been capturing – it stays unclear whether or not he’ll lastly get to change into Captain America by the top of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Regardless of the case, Sam is getting numerous observe in wielding Captain America’s defend in the intervening time.
What’s extra, Anthony Mackie expressed shock at being the one to movie the defend throwing scene to start with. With so many motion sequences packed into the six-episode sequence, Mackie had a stunt double doing many of the heavy lifting when needed. Right here’s what he stated about his response to seeing himself in that Tremendous Bowl teaser footage:
I used to be stunned that they used me as a result of you might have a double, a dude that appears such as you who’s like a gymnast and he does all these items. That is after they’re like, ‘All proper, Anthony, you do it.’ And I am like, ‘Dude, you simply noticed what this dude did! The way you gonna ask me to try this?’ So, I used to be stunned after I noticed the Tremendous Bowl trailer that they really used me throwing the defend.
Realizing now how heavy the defend truly is, I’m satisfied that the actor may have much more arm energy when all is alleged and achieved. (If Anthony Mackie has just one enormous arm in interviews within the subsequent few months, we’ll know.) With a bit of luck, Sam will get to swing that defend in a struggle with U.S. Agent. Nevertheless, whether or not or not they battle stays one more thriller on a protracted record of issues we nonetheless don’t know in regards to the Disney+ present.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is about to premiere on Disney+ in August. For extra on what to look at within the meantime, remember to take a look at our 2020 midseason schedule for up to date premiere dates and instances.
