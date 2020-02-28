Sounds Like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Uses Captain America’s Shield A Lot

I used to be stunned that they used me as a result of you might have a double, a dude that appears such as you who’s like a gymnast and he does all these items. That is after they’re like, ‘All proper, Anthony, you do it.’ And I am like, ‘Dude, you simply noticed what this dude did! The way you gonna ask me to try this?’ So, I used to be stunned after I noticed the Tremendous Bowl trailer that they really used me throwing the defend.