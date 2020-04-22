Sounds Like Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Really Didn’t Want To Do The Original

I didn’t need the half. I didn’t care concerning the movie. The story didn’t curiosity me. My agent, who additionally represented Tom Cruise, principally tortured me into a minimum of assembly Tony Scott, saying he was one of many hottest administrators on the town and I may by no means afford to not meet with as a lot of them as doable, and in addition he was fully obsessive about me. Effectively, an agent doesn’t have to supply every other causes when ‘the director is totally obsessive about you’ comes out of their mouth. I confirmed up on the audition as a result of that’s what actors do after they’re requested to audition. I confirmed up wanting the idiot, or the goon. I wore oversize gonky Australian shorts in nausea inexperienced. I learn the traces indifferently. And but, amazingly, I used to be advised I had the half. I felt extra deflated than inflated. I needed to get out of there.