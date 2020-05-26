Soundtrack to Darren Criss’ ‘Royalties’ Includes Song by Mark Hamill – Variety

Darren Criss returns to unique songs within the new Quibi sequence “Royalties.” Enjoying a songwriter for rent alongside Kether Donohue within the 10-episode comedy, the duo navigates the generally shameless world of jingles and pop songs. Criss co-wrote and executive-produced the sequence with longtime collaborators Nick and Matt Lang, fellow co-founders of YouTube sensation Crew Starkid. The sequence is produced by FOX SideCar Leisure.

To coincide with the June 1 premiere of “Royalties,” Republic Data will launch the primary three songs from the present, which can function performances by Jordan Fisher, Julianne Hough, Jackie Tohn, Bonnie McKee, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Rufus Wainwright and Sabrina Carpenter. Mark Hamill additionally makes an look within the sequence and on the album, enjoying what seems to be to be a rustic singer. (Watch the trailer beneath.)

New music will observe every episode from June 1 by means of 10. The complete official soundtrack, the primary for a Quibi sequence, arrives on June 12.

See the observe listing beneath:

“It is a Theme Song (From Royalties)” – Darren Criss, Kether Donohue, Royalties Forged

“Simply That Good (From Royalties)” – Rufus Wainwright, Royalties Forged

“Break It In (From Royalties)” – Lil Rel Howery, KingJet, Royalties Forged

“Let Your Hair Down (From Royalties)” – Bonnie McKee, Royalties Forged

“Kick Your Sneakers Off (From Royalties)” – Bonnie McKee, Royalties Forged

“Mighty As Kong (From Royalties)” – Mark Hamill, Royalties Forged

“I Am So A lot Higher Than You At All the things (From Royalties)” – Darren Criss, Royalties Forged

“Make You Come True (From Royalties)” – Jordan Fisher, Royalties Forged

“Prizefighter (From Royalties)” – Julianne Hough, Royalties Forged

“Additionally You (From Royalties)” – Jackie Tohn, Darren Criss, Royalties Forged

“I Hate That I Want You (From Royalties)” – Jennifer Coolidge, NIve, Darren Criss, Royalties Forged

“Excellent Song (From Royalties)” – Sabrina Carpenter, Royalties Forged