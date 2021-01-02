Sourav Ganguly Health Update: CM Mamata Banerjee reached hospital to see BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

new Delhi: Former captain of the Indian cricket team and current BCI President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after suffering a heart attack this afternoon. Ganguly has undergone angioplasty and his condition is said to be stable at this time. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Woodlands Hospital and inquired from doctors about Sourav Ganguly’s health. Also Read – Big update on Sourav Ganguly’s health, ‘Stent inserted in heart vein after Dada’s angioplasty’

Earlier, CM Mamta Banerjee also tweeted wishing for Dada's early recovery. He wrote in his tweet, "Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly has had a mild heart attack and has been admitted to the hospital. I wish him a speedy recovery. "

Doctor Saroj Mandal of Woodlands Hospital said that in the initial angioplasty, the blockage in the arteries is treated which only improves the flow of blood going to the heart. A blockage was found in his three arteries, which was given a stent to remove it. He said that the decision to give more stents will be taken later on seeing his condition.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Woodlands Hospital where BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is accused. pic.twitter.com/lMiJubC9JY – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Mandal said, “His condition will be closely monitored over the next few days. What to do next, it will be decided only by seeing their condition. All his other parts are well and he will have to stay in the hospital for the next three to four days. “

He said, “He has acute myocardial infarction (MI) but his condition is stable.” Three blocks were found in his heart. He has been given dual anti platelets and statins. “Mandal said,” He has undergone early angioplasty and is now awake. His condition is stable. “

Myocardial infarction (MI) is commonly called a heart attack when the blood flow in any part of the heart decreases or stops. This causes damage to the heart muscle. Earlier, the doctor had told that Ganguly felt chest discomfort while doing workouts on the treadmill in his home gym.

Doctors at the hospital said that there is a history of ‘ischemic heart disease’ in Ganguly’s family. In this disease, chest pain or discomfort arises due to insufficient blood in any part of the heart. Most of this occurs during excitement or excitement when there is a need for greater blood flow to the heart. Sources in the hospital said that a team of five doctors has been formed to monitor their treatment.

The statement released by the hospital said, “When he was brought to the hospital in the afternoon, his clinical parameters were within normal limits. ECG and Echo were also done. He is responding well to the treatment. “