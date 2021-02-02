Source Music Issues Apology After GFRIEND’s Sowon’s Controversy Over Photos

GFRIEND’s company Source Music has launched an apology after Sowon posted controversial pictures on social media.

On January 31, Sowon uploaded pictures of herself posing with a model that was wearing what has been described as a Nazi uniform. The pictures have since been deleted, and on February 1 GFRIEND’s company issued an official apology.

Hiya, that is Source Music.

We provide our deepest apologies for the controversy attributable to our artist GFRIEND’s behind-the-scenes video for the comeback present and the images uploaded by Sowon on social media.

In November of final 12 months, an outsourced manufacturing firm rented a café in Paju to movie a video for the brand new album’s comeback present. Along with filming for the behind-the-scenes video on the set, our workers additionally took a number of pictures to submit on the artist’s social media accounts.

On the day of filming, the division liable for checking the set was unaware of the issue with the model’s apparel. Though inner inspection and discussions had been performed earlier than importing the behind-the-scenes video (December 12) and pictures (January 31), they had been posted with out consciousness of the problem.

We apologize for not checking the filming website for inappropriate props upfront, for not completely inspecting the content material through the filming and importing course of, and for not paying nearer consideration to historic info and societal points. We sincerely apologize to everybody who felt uncomfortable because of the aforementioned video and pictures.

The problematic portion of the video has been corrected as of now. The artist additionally was very shocked after changing into conscious of the that means of the content material of the pictures and deleted them instantly, and she or he feels deeply accountable and heartbroken over importing such pictures.

We’ll be mindful the truth that the content material that we produce and share impacts many individuals and can pay even nearer consideration to social points sooner or later.

We sincerely apologize as soon as once more to those that had been damage by the video and pictures.