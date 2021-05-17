Source of revenue tax commissioner rapes girl physician, this giant flip in case after pregnancy

Source of revenue Tax Commissioner raped a Woman physician in Nagpur, Nagpur: The police have registered a rape case in opposition to an source of revenue tax commissioner of the Source of revenue Tax Division Source of revenue Tax (Division) in Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Officers mentioned on Sunday {that a} girl physician has accused the Source of revenue Tax Commissioner of misdemeanor marriage and forcing her to have an abortion. Additionally Learn – Corona Pandemic: PM Modi spoke to the Leader Ministers of four states at the standing of Kovid-19

The 35-year-old accused is a resident of Source of revenue Tax Commissioner (Puducherry). A police officer quoted the grievance as pronouncing that the accused got here in touch with a feminine physician running in a central authority health center in Nagpur. He was once living in Nagpur because the 12 months 2019 for coaching within the Nationwide Academy of Direct Taxes.

Consistent with the grievance, the accused went to the health center for remedy sooner or later, the place he befriended the feminine physician. Relating to the FIR, the officer mentioned that once the lady physician instructed that she was once making ready for the executive carrier exam, the accused gave her telephone quantity to the lady physician. After this, the accused made sexual members of the family with the lady via trusting her to marry him.

The accused Source of revenue Tax Commissioner raped the lady a number of instances and in addition took objectionable photos of her. When the lady turned into pregnant, the accused requested her to go through an abortion. When requested for marriage, the accused additionally threatened to submit photos of the lady on social media.

A police officer instructed {that a} case of rape has been registered in opposition to the accused beneath Segment 376 of the Indian Penal Code. Thus far no arrest has been made on this case and investigation is occurring.