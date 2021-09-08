Source of revenue Tax Division hooked up the valuables of VK Sasikala, know by which case the motion taken…

Source of revenue tax division (Source of revenue Tax) VK Sasikala underneath Benami Assets Transaction Act (VK Sasikala) of three.52 acres of land has been briefly hooked up. The valuables positioned in Payyanur village has been hooked up as the dept felt that Sasikala would possibly detach it. In line with the order, Sasikala has been barred from shifting the valuables.Additionally Learn – Source of revenue Tax Division Recruitment 2021: Jobs will also be present in those more than a few posts in Source of revenue Tax Division with out exam, practice for tenth, graduate, you’re going to get 1.4 lakh wage

Sasikala Past due Leader Minister J. Jayalalithaa's shut aide. A duplicate of the IT division's belongings attachment order was once given to Jayalalithaa's nephew and niece and prison inheritor J. Deepak and J. Deepa has additionally been issued. Remaining 12 months too, the dept had briefly hooked up the houses of Sasikala and her family members.

In 2017, the IT division had raided round 187 houses belonging to Sasikala and her family members and unearthed alleged tax evasion of round Rs 1,430 crore.

