Source of revenue Tax Division staff reached Sonu Sood’s area once more, surveyed 6 homes on Wednesday

Source of revenue Tax Survey on Sonu Sood Place of abode: The Source of revenue Tax Division staff reached Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's area the day before today. On Wednesday, the Source of revenue Tax Division staff surveyed 6 homes associated with the actor. After this, as soon as once more the Source of revenue Tax Division officer has reached Sonu Sood's area. The 6 homes which have been surveyed via the Source of revenue Tax Division the day before today. In addition they come with his charity based totally places of work.

If stories are to be believed, the IT staff is investigating Sonu Sood's take care of an actual property corporate. Then again, no legit observation has been issued on this regard up to now. It's being advised that Sonu Sood is accused of tax evasion on this deal. Because of this, this motion has been taken via the Source of revenue Tax Division. On the similar time, after the quest of Source of revenue Tax Division of Sonu Sood's area, political events have began doing politics on it.

Allow us to inform you that just lately Sonu Sood met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Throughout this, he has been made the emblem ambassador for a mission via the Delhi executive. Considerably, right through the Corona epidemic, Sonu Sood had helped a large number of other people. Throughout this, Sonu Sood had taken other people to their properties in more than a few techniques. On the similar time, large personalities additionally praised this paintings of Sonu. Even if Sonu Sood has already mentioned that he's no longer fascinated by any more or less politics.