Source of revenue Tax Go back: About 5.89 crore source of revenue tax returns filed until the remaining date December 31

New Delhi: About 5.89 crore Source of revenue Tax Returns (ITRs) were submitted via the brand new e-return submitting portal for the monetary yr 2020-21 until the cut-off date ended December 31. The Source of revenue Tax Division gave this data. Out of those, 46.11 lakh returns have been filed at the remaining date i.e. thirty first December. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated in a observation, "About 5.89 crore source of revenue tax returns were submitted until December 31 via the brand new e-return submitting portal of the Source of revenue Tax Division." Because of this, the date of submission of source of revenue tax go back was once prolonged this yr as smartly.

When put next, 5.95 crore source of revenue tax returns have been filed until January 10, 2021, the prolonged date for evaluation yr 2020-21. 31.05 lakh source of revenue tax returns have been filed at the remaining day on January 10, 2021. CBDT stated that out of the whole 5.89 crore returns filed for the monetary yr 2020-21 (evaluation yr 2021-22), 49.6 in keeping with cent ITR-1 (2.92 crore), 9.3 in keeping with cent ITR-2 (54.8 lakh), 12.1 in keeping with cent ITR-3 (71.05 lakhs), 27.2 % are ITR-4 (1.60 crores) and 1.3 % are ITR-5 (7.66 lakhs).

Aside from this 2.58 lakh ITR-6 and 67,000 ITR-7 were filed. "Of those, 45.7 in keeping with cent have been filed via on-line ITR shape at the go back portal whilst the remainder have been 'uploaded' via ITR generated through offline instrument amenities," the CBDT stated.