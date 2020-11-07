Sources reveal – Haryana government secretly granted one day parole to Ram Rahim

Chandigarh The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on 24 October granted one-day parole to the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping two of his disciples and which has been sentenced by the courts It has been refused bail several times. Also Read – 75% reservation in private sector in Haryana, Assembly cleared the bill

Sources told IANS that Ram Rahim was granted parole on the plea of ​​his wife Harjeet Kaur as her 85-year-old mother, Nasib Kaur, who was suffering from a heart ailment, was seriously ill. The dera chief met his mother hospitalized in Gurugram. Officials confirmed this on Saturday.

A police official said that he was taken to the hospital in Gurugram under tight security, where he stayed during the day and brought him to jail again in the evening. Ram Rahim, 52, is currently lodged in the high-security Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, 250 km from the state capital Chandigarh.

His bail plea has been rejected by the courts many times. On April 24, his three-week parole to meet his ailing mother was dismissed for two reasons. The first reason was that parole could cause law and order problems in the state at the time of his release and surrender.

The second reason was that a report of a panel of doctors investigating her mother said that she was suffering from heart disease but was not in critical condition. Ram Rahim withdrew his parole application in June 2019 when the BJP became concerned over allegations of opposition parties favoring him.