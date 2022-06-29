South American journalist blew up Liga MX for Salvio’s arrival at Pumas: “Where do they get money from”

Photo: Instagram @pablocarrozza / @totosalvio

In the absence of official confirmation, Eduardo Toto Salvio will become a new player Pumas for the Opening 2022 and will leave Boca Juniors after three years in the institution, after not having reached an agreement for the renewal of the contract, for which the team of Andres Lillini would have a full squad to face a new tournament of the League MX.

This news did not sit in the best way for some fans of the Xeneize and also provoked the presumption of some analysts in Mexico, such as David Faitelsonwho took to his social networks to write that “Very Boca, very Boca”, but he had lost “to the billetazos” against one of the most modest teams in Mexican soccer in economic terms.

Replies immediately came out against the sports commentator, among which the Argentine journalist stood out Pablo Carrozzawho has more than 160 thousand followers in Twitter and that exploded against Mexican soccer, which he described as “almost amateur” and with money of dubious origin.

Pablo Carrozza, an Argentine journalist, blew up Liga MX for the arrival of Toto Salvio at Pumas (Photo: Twitter/@pablocarrozza)

“The difference between Boca and the UNAM chicks is like playing professionally or doing it in your backyard. Salvio goes to Mexico for the twine, even knowing that it is an almost amateur league. Let’s not ask where they get the money from.”

In this way Carrozza replied to David Faitelson through your account Twitterwhere he made clear his thought that in Mexico soccer is not on a par with what is experienced in the First Division of Argentina, to the point of cataloging it at a semi-professional level.

As if that were not enough, the journalist explained the reasons that led to Edward Salvio to leave the Argentine league, because in his opinion he left only to ensure the future of his family and not for the emotion of playing against the “caged snails of Tijuana”, an ironic comment regarding the nicknames that the teams of the League MX.

Toto Salvio will be the new Pumas star signing for the 2022 Opening of the MX League (Photo: REUTERS/Manuel Claure)

Finally, in a second publication, Carrozza once again questioned the origin of the money that is handled in Aztec footballwhere salaries for soccer players are a couple of steps above what Argentina offers today.

“Salvio is going to play with Quico’s ball to ensure his family’s future, and not because he is dying to face the caged snails of Tijuana, who have a kid who wears the 502 jersey. Sometimes you have to say where the Mexicans get the money”

Given these comments, Faitelson He did not want to enter into controversy and limited himself to giving his opinion on the football levels of the two leagues, for which he partially agreed with his South American colleague regarding the intensity of the game:

David Faitelson spoke about the level of Liga MX compared to the Argentine League (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

“There is not much to argue about on the matter: Mexican soccer has a more stable economy than Argentina, but Argentina has a level and competitive intensity envied by Liga MX…”

In this way, the comparison between two of the strongest leagues in the American continent exploded again, since both the League MX as the Argentine First Division are found as two referents of football in the region, together with Brasileirão and recently together with the Major League Soccer (MLS) from the United States.

