South Carolina Concert Venue to Be Renamed for Sharon Jones

In a pleasant bit of stories on an anxiety-ridden Election Day, town council of North Augusta, South Carolina voted unanimously to title a brand new outside amphitheater within the city after Sharon Jones, the powerhouse soul singer who fronted the Dap-Kings and handed away in 2016 from most cancers.

Jones grew up close to the placement of the Riverside Village Amphitheater, which can quickly be rechristened the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The information was first reported by Rolling Stone.

“That is so cool,” says Gabe Roth — a.ok.a. Bosco Mann — bassist and de facto chief of the Dap-Kings. “It’s nice to have a spot the place folks will hit the stage and consider her. She would have been thrilled.”

The council listening to was attended by members of Jones’ household. “She can be flabbergasted proper now,” Jones’ sister Willia Stringer tells Rolling Stone. “We didn’t stay removed from there. My father used to stroll down with us down to the river. Again then, there was nothing there however timber and the river.”

The venue-renaming plan started with Jones’ good friend, Augusta Chronicle columnist Don Rhodes, who wrote in regards to the thought in his column and pitched it to the mayor of the city of 23,000 folks. “I stored harping on him,” Rhodes tells Rolling Stone. “In North Augusta, there’s no public park or constructing named after a black citizen, and I mentioned it was the best factor to do. And who else must be it named for? There’s no one else from North Augusta who had that sort of worldwide fame.”

Whereas mayor Robert Pettit mentioned he was not accustomed to Jones’ music, he says, “She was definitely well-known, and we talked about it sufficient instances so that individuals had been conscious of her and the thought.”

A posthumous covers album by Jones and the Dap-Kings, “Simply Dropped in to See What Situation My Rendition Was In,” dropped final month.

Plans name for a dedication ceremony for the venue in March, pandemic permitting.