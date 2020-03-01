South Carolina takeaways: Biden revived – but Super Tuesday is make or break

It was a glorious night for Biden, nonetheless will the victory translate into momentum for the a really highly effective set of contests on Tuesday?

The earlier vice-president beneath Barack Obama needed a decisive win in South Carolina after dismal performances inside the earlier balloting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, and he got it. Biden defeated revolutionary Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders by about 30 points, according to the consequences as of 11 pm ET.

