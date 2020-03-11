General News

South Korea launches mask inventory apps to address shortages from COVID-19

March 11, 2020
The federal authorities is providing masks inventory information of pharmacies as an open API to help builders launch apps that notify civilians in regards to the inventory statuses of pharmacy gadgets amid shortages from the COVID-19 outbreak.



