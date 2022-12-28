South Korea responded to Kim Jong-un’s attacks by sending drones to the northern border

South Korea responded to Kim Jong-un’s threats by sending drones to the northern border. (Im Byung-shik/Yonhap via AP)

The South Korean authorities confirmed this Wednesday that the country’s president, Yooon Suk Yeolordered the shipment of several drones in response to the entry into its airspace of several aircraft from North Korea.

Yoon reportedly instructed his cabinet to send “two or three drones” across the border if the northern neighbor sent one, the news agency reported. Yonhap.

The president also reportedly ordered North Korean drones to be shot down if necessary, warning of the “tense situation” in the presidential office.

“When the first one fell, the president instructed us to immediately take appropriate action against North Korea, saying that we also have drones,” explained an anonymous official, in statements collected by the aforementioned agency.

“He ordered us to send two or three in response to one of North Korea. He gave the order that we should shoot it down if necessary and take corresponding measures as much as possible,” an official explained on condition of anonymity.

He also pointed out that last Monday a meeting was convened emergency safety meeting to assess the “provocative situation” by Pyongyang and discuss “future countermeasures and responses.”

An emergency security meeting was convened last Monday to assess the “provocative situation” by Pyongyang and discuss “future countermeasures and responses.” (AP)

The South Korean Army General Staff indicated that Seoul detected at around 10:25 local time multiple “unidentified objects in areas of the province of Gyeonggi and added that the devices crossed the Military Demarcation Line.

He stressed that they were located in Gimpo, Ganghwa y Pajucausing a temporary suspension of civil flights during military operations to bring them down, according to the South Korean agency.

The raid drew warning shots from the South Korean army, which likewise deployed fighters and helicopter gunships. At the moment it is unknown if the devices were equipped with weapons,

Its two pilots managed to activate the emergency parachute in time and were unharmed, while the plane caused no significant damage when it crashed on agricultural land.

Los alleged drones were detected in the towns of Gimpo and Pajuand on the island of Ganghwa, all along the border with the North.

The South Korean Army General Staff said that at around 10:25 a.m. local time, Seoul detected multiple “unidentified objects” in areas of Gyeonggi Province, adding that the devices crossed the Military Demarcation Line. (AP)

The event was the first of its kind since 2017, although between 2014 and 2017 Seoul denounced numerous drone flyover operations by North Korea and warned of the military threat posed by these devices, both to carry out attacks and in espionage operations.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said it was the first time South Korean flights had been suspended due to “the appearance of North Korean drones,” adding that they were likely for espionage purposes.

“Considering the North Korea’s low level of drone developmentthere is little chance that they will carry the drone strike capabilities that are used in modern warfare,” he added.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said it was the first time South Korean flights had been suspended due to “the appearance of North Korean drones,” adding that they were likely for espionage purposes. (Reuters)

The incident took place amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula following the latest ballistic missile fire by Pyongyangincluding two short-range ones launched during the day on Friday.

(With information from Europa Press)

Keep reading:

The North Korean regime fired two more ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

Taiwan denounced the incursion of more than 70 Chinese planes and ships in the air defense zone of the island