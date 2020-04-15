Tens of tens of millions queue in masks for poll seen as referendum on coping with of coronavirus

South Korea’s ruling birthday celebration is anticipated to win a majority in Wednesday’s nationwide assembly elections, which might be being seen as a referendum on its coping with of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tens of tens of millions of other people wearing masks and standing a minimal of 1 metre apart moved slowly between traces of duct tape at polling stations, throughout the first nationwide elections to be held anyplace as a result of the worldwide outbreak began. Prior to casting their vote, they underwent a temperature take a look at, sanitised their palms and positioned on disposable plastic gloves.

