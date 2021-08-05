South Park Creators Signal Giant Deal For 14 New Motion pictures, A New Video Sport And Extra

The creators of South Park, Trey Parker y Matt Stone, han firmado a deal that requires the couple to increase 14 motion pictures, at the side of a brand new sport and extra seasons from the sequence on Comedy Central.

In step with The Hollywood Reporter, the new maintain ViacomCBS ‘MTV Leisure Studios covers the advance of 14 unique South Park motion pictures that will debut solely on Paramount +, beginning with two this yr 2021, in addition to a multi-season renewal of the flagship sequence via its thirtieth season in 2027, coinciding with the display’s thirtieth anniversary yr.

“Franchise content material like South Park and increase new IP with super ability like Matt and Trey, is the guts of our option to proceed rising with Paramount +. “, stated Chris McCarthy, President / CEO of MTV Leisure and CCO of Grownup Animation at Paramount +. On this approach, he published that Parker and Stone They’re going to additionally paintings on new unique content material past the South Park saga..

All the South Park Library is these days streaming on HBO Max, with the exception of for 5 of essentially the most debatable episodes of this system. For its section, season 23 of South Park aired in 2019, however has been in a hiatus since then because of pandemic. There have additionally been two one-hour specials: the October 2020 pandemic particular, and the South ParQ vaccination particular, aired closing March.

“Comedy Central has been our house for 25 years and we’re excited that they have got dedicated to us for the following 75 years.”. Parker and Stone stated in a remark. “After we got here to ViacomCBS differently to provide the display all the way through the pandemic, [ellos] they supported us in an instant and allowed us to take a look at one thing new. “.

“We will be able to’t wait to get again to doing conventional South Park episodes, however now we will be able to additionally check out new codecs. “added the couple, speaking concerning the evolution of the franchise and their upcoming inventive endeavors, which it sounds as if come with a brand new 3-d online game that may happen on the planet of South Park, in keeping with Bloomberg.

Along side their new expansive deal, Parker and Stone also are attempting to shop for Casa Bonita, the enduring eating place that used to be featured on their well-known sequence. The corporate that owns the Colorado eating place, Summit Circle of relatives Eating places, just lately filed for chapter, after the eating place were closed for greater than a yr because of the COVID-19 pandemic.