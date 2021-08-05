‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone Signal New ViacomCBS Deal, 14 Motion pictures Deliberate For Paramount+

Oh, my God! They… are going to liberate 14 new South Park movies!

MTV Leisure Studios has inked South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to a brand new deal that can run via 2027, together with 14 new films made totally for Paramount+, two annually, starting this yr. It’ll additionally see the flagship South Park collection renewed via season 30 (2022 will see the display release its twenty fifth season).

In line with leisure leader Chris McCarthy, the corporate could also be operating with Parker and Stone on new authentic content material. “Franchising marquee content material like South Park and creating new IP with super skill like Matt and Trey, is on the middle of our way to proceed rising Paramount+,” McCarthy stated in a observation.

The inside track broke Thursday morning as ViacomCBS launched its second-quarter profits file.

The brand new movies will premiere solely on Paramount+, a transfer that can vex some enthusiasts as a result of all of the Comedy Central display’s library is on HBO Max, as is the 1999 movie, South Park: Larger, Longer & Uncut. The brand new films seem to be a strategy to get South Park programming on ViacomCBS’ personal streaming carrier after slicing the HBO Max deal in 2019.

For essentially the most section, the long-running cool animated film created by way of Parker and Stone has been on hiatus because of the pandemic, however the duo did organize to create a couple of hourlong specials all over that point.

“Comedy Central has been our house for 25 years and we’re in point of fact satisfied that they’ve made a dedication to us for the following 75 years,” stated Parker and Stone in a observation. “Once we got here to ViacomCBS with a special strategy to produce the display all over the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) had been right away supportive and enabled us to check out one thing new that became out to be in point of fact neatly won. We will’t wait to get again to doing conventional South Park episodes however now we will be able to additionally check out new codecs. It’s nice to have companions who will all the time take a possibility with us.”

Parker and Stone additionally lately made headlines for they introduced they had been making an attempt to shop for Casa Bonita, the Lakewood, Colorado eating place that was once featured on their display in a vintage episode. “We’re completely making an attempt to shop for it,” Parker stated. “We’re going to do the whole thing we will be able to. We need to make it proper and make it superb.”

South Park premiered on Comedy Central on Aug. 13, 1997.