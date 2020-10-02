‘South Park’ Pandemic Special Delivers 7-Year Ratings High

“South Park” returned with an hourlong pandemic particular on Wednesday evening, and boy did viewers discover it infectious.

The particular drew 2.3 million complete viewers on Comedy Central and scored a 2.1 score in the important thing 18-49 demographic, making it the highest-rated episode of “South Park” in seven years. That additionally represents an enormous 168% leap from final season’s common score, and a 178% bounce on its common viewership.

Final evening’s episode centered round Randy coming to phrases along with his position within the COVID-19 outbreak because the on-going pandemic offered loads of challenges to the residents of South Par, not least for the likes of Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Stan, who all needed to head again to a college the place nothing resembled the conventional that they as soon as knew.

The particular was additionally simulcast throughout an entire bunch of Comedy Central’s ViacomCBS sister manufacturers, particularly MTV, VH1, CMT, Paramount Community, TV Land, Pop TV. All these networks added 2.2 million viewers mixed, bringing the episode’s complete tally to only over 4 million.

“We’re thrilled with ‘South Park’s return and it’s clear the viewers was as effectively,“ mentioned Chris McCarthy, president of leisure and youth manufacturers at ViacomCBS. “The success is a testomony to Matt and Trey’s inventive genius and the way we used our full portfolio to let everybody understand it’s again – propelling it to the #1 scripted telecast of 2020 and delivering its highest rankings in seven years.”

Collection creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone wrote and and government produce the particular. In truth, the pair have written, directed and edited each episode of “South Park” because it premiered over twenty years in the past. Different EPs on “South Park” embody Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II.