‘South Park’ Sets Hour-Long Pandemic Special

“South Park” is the newest present to be tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedy Central has introduced that the enduring animated comedy will return with a one-hour particular creatively titled “The Pandemic Special.” The episode in query will air on the cable community on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

When it comes to the plot, viewers will see Randy involves phrases along with his function within the COVID-19 outbreak because the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the residents of South Park. The children fortunately head again to high school however nothing resembles the traditional that they as soon as knew; not their lecturers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.

Comedy Central has additionally launched a trailer for the episode, which teases that it’ll cowl all kinds of “2020 issues,” together with the youngsters having germ boundaries in entrance of their desks once they return to high school.

Collection creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will after all write and govt produce the particular. The duo have written, directed and edited each episode of “South Park” because it premiere again in 1997.

Information of the particular comes virtually precisely a 12 months after “South Park” was renewed by season 26 by Comedy Central, which is sort of fully exiting the scripted live-action enterprise in favor of animated and late-night fare.

The newest season completed airing in Dec. 2019. “South Park” hit the 300th episode milestone throughout season 23, nevertheless it nonetheless trails “The Simpsons” by 4 seasons within the the longest-running animated collection of all agenda.

A number of reside motion collection have turned to animation in the course of the prolonged COVID-19 manufacturing shutdown, together with Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time,” which aired its particular episode again in June.

Alongside Parker and Stone, “South Park” is govt produced by Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia and Vernon Chatman are producers on the present. Chris Brion serves because the artistic director of South Park Digital Studios