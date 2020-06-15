Southampton’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

Southampton will likely be glad to see the again of 2019/20 as soon as they finally cross the end line.

The Saints’ cycle of shopping for obscure skills and sharpening them into world stars seems to have lastly caught up with them as they linger in 14th – secure however not proud.

The south value facet loved a formidable four-year spell flirting with the European locations and have become a trendy staff for the neutrals to get pleasure from, however two sub 40-point seasons led the membership to an tried overhaul, Ralph Hassenhuttl the man tasked with revitalising the membership.

He retains the backing of many followers who see this as a transitional 12 months, but it surely’s arduous to disclaim his pores and skin has actually been saved by one man alone, and that will proceed in the leftover Premier League fixtures.

Try your full information to Southampton’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Southampton in 2019/20

Place: 14th

Supervisor: Ralph Hasenhüttl

High scorer: Danny Ings (15 targets)

Most assists: James Ward-Prowse, Jack Stephens (three assists)

Try our full listing of Southampton fixtures 2019/20.

The place would Southampton be with out Danny Ings? Greater than possible they’d be completed. He has scored 15 of their 35 Premier League targets so far this time period.

To additional emphasise his significance, he unfold these strikes throughout 14 video games, with solely two of them ending with greater than a one objective margin. In brief, Ings has both secured factors or a minimum of given Southampton an opportunity of them in half of their Premier League video games so far.

It’s truly a pleasure to observe Ings, a participant who has come again from devastating accidents, in full flight and at simply 27, he’s more likely to be match and firing all through his peak years.

Past him, it’s a distinct story. A flimsy backline makes Ings’ work all the extra necessary and fewer impactful.

Hassenhuttl might solely have the ability to paper the cracks between now and the finish of June, then the important development work can happen.

