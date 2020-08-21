‘Southern Attraction’ Episodes Removed Due to Racial Sensitivities

A spokesperson for Bravo mentioned that 4 episodes of “Southern Attraction” have been taken down from the channel’s video-on-demand providers due to racially charged moments inside them. Three of them have been put again up on BravoTV.com and to the Bravo app, and can quickly return to VOD. (Re-loading one thing onto cable and satellite tv for pc on-demand providers takes longer.) The fourth episode may also return, however with a scene set at a plantation faraway from it.

TikTok person @thetalkofshame first seen the lacking episodes of the Bravo docusoap, which premiered in 2014, and follows the lives of socialites in Charleston, South Carolina. On Aug. 11, in a three-part TikTok collection, she identified that an episode of “Southern Attraction” — Season 1, Episode 2 — was lacking from Bravo’s on-demand providers. She had needed to rewatch the episode, and found it wasn’t there. In it, former solid member Thomas Ravenel has lunch together with his father, ex-Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr. Within the scene — which she performs in Half 2 — Arthur tells Thomas he likes to eliminate $5 payments as a result of Abraham Lincoln is pictured on them, smirking wryly on the digicam.

“This was aired! Primetime! Bravo!,” she says.

The next day, @thetalkofshame found that extra “Southern Attraction” episodes have been lacking from Bravo’s VOD providers: Episode 1 from Season 3, Episode 1 from Season 4, and Episode eight from Season 4.

The Bravo spokesperson confirmed that the episodes had been taken down as a part of a assessment the community is doing to flag doubtlessly offensive content material. The Black Lives Matter protests that arose earlier in June led to a cultural reckoning that has induced media corporations to look at practices that have been as soon as normal. Within the wake of this recontextualization in June, Bravo fired “Vanderpump Guidelines” unique solid members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, together with two different members of the solid. Bravo additionally fired a “Under Deck: Mediterranean” solid member for a racist and misogynistic Instagram submit.

It’s not the primary time Bravo has taken down an episode as a result of it’s offensive. A transphobic first-season episode of “Under Deck” was not solely taken down from its VOD providers, however has been disappeared from Amazon and iTunes as nicely.

Bravo’s spokesperson mentioned many exhibits have been below latest assessment, however these “Southern Attraction” episodes are the one ones to date which have been taken down for additional examination. Although three of the episodes have been deemed to be OK, Season 3, Episode 1 of the present will probably be edited because of this, and a scene when “Southern Attraction” star Kathryn Dennis offers a tour of her household’s plantation to occasional visitor star Okay. Cooper Ray will probably be excised.

It was this scene, by which the 2 of them casually talk about the slave cemetery on the property, that @thetalkofshame highlighted in her TikTok, asking: “Is it the informal reference to you dwelling on a plantation on high of a slave cemetery, earlier than you sit down to drink mint juleps along with your buddy? Is it that each plantation actually is only a large slave cemetery?”

When the episode returns to Bravo’s VOD channels, that scene will probably be gone.