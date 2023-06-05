SouthSide Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Bashir Salahuddin with Diallo Riddle are the minds behind one of the most well-known American comedies, South Side.

South Side’s primary plot revolves on two buddies who just received their community college diplomas and are pursuing professional achievement while working in a rent-to-own store.

Comedy Central premiered South Side on July 24, 2019, and it ran through September 18, 2019. There were 10 episodes in all in South Side Season 1.

Both the public and the reviewers responded well to South Side. As a result, South Side was given a two-season order, the first of which premiered on November 11, 2021, and the second on December 8, 2022.

Michael Blieden, Will A. Miles, Diallo Riddle, and Bashir Salahuddin served as the show’s executive producers.

The production firms working on the programme include Emerald Street, The Riddle Entertainment Group, Jax Media, Comedy Partners, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Lil Rel Howery, Zuri Salahuddin, and many more are among the extremely skilled and well-known figures from the entertainment world that can be found on South Side.

Deadline reports that on Tuesday, HBO Max made the announcement. After making its premiere on Comedy Central, the programme was picked up by the streaming service for a second season from November 2021.

The 30-minute comedy follows Simon and “K” as they moved across the neighbourhoods of Chicago while working for a fictitious Rent-To-Own.

SouthSide Season 4 Release Date

Ten episodes of South Side, which premiered on Comedy Central on July 24, 2019, were produced. Following the premiere of the first season, HBO Max has ordered a second season of South Side.

There are now three seasons of South Side. The most recent South Side season began airing on December 8, 2022, and will end on December 29, 2022.

There is some terrible news for South Side’s supporters, who have begun to look forward to another season.

We regret to tell you that South Side’s creators decided not to continue the programme for an additional season.

But because the creators have not abandoned it either, we may still hold out hope for South Side Season 4.

SouthSide Season 4 Cast

The fourth season of the South Side has not yet been officially announced as of the time this article was being written, however the third season is currently airing. Therefore, we are unable to provide any firm information on the South Side’s cast lineups.

If SouthSide gets renewed for a fourth season, the expected cast includes Sultan Salahuddin as Simon James, Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner, Kareme Young as Kareme Odom, Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight, Lil Rel Howery as Terrence Bishop, Quincy Young as Quincy Odom, Nefetari Spencer as Keisha, Lanre Idewu as Greg the Marine, Edward Williams III as Travis, Rashawn Nadine Scott as Kitty Goodnight, Ronald L. Conner as Bluto, and many more.

SouthSide Season 4 Trailer

SouthSide Season 4 Plot

The show’s primary story is on two buddies and their complete adventure. The focus of the programme is on these two people, who are willing to put in a lot of effort if necessary in order to achieve their goals.

The goal of the programme is to make people smile and encourage them to keep going in life. This is something you really should not miss in such scenario.

The tone and concept would stay the same since this is a comedy. It is a format which has been used for the last many years virtually entirely. So the next seasons won’t see any modifications.

The plot will grow more compelling even if the concept remains the same, attracting more viewers to the presentation. The fourth season of the show is widely anticipated by the audience, but neither the producers nor the narrative have been revealed.

As was previously said, the plot of the television show centres around two entertaining people who also happen to have been friends and work together.

Both of them decide to go forward with side business ideas as their daily routine becomes monotonous and they become dissatisfied with their employment.

The programme goes on to humorously depict their hardships, which makes it a terrific comedy to watch. The good news is that season 3 was renewed for release in February 2022.

This was verified by the show’s primary Twitter account, where the production crew posted a 10-second video. The caption said that Season 3 is currently available and will air on HBO Max.

The TV show’s narrative is anticipated to follow the storyline from earlier seasons. The two pals were previously shown on the programme as being unsatisfied with their professions and occupied with other projects.

These things might be seen as attempts to build business concepts. They develop concepts that they believe have a strong probability of success.

Some of the supporters believe they will get the opportunity this time. Or maybe not. The internet is full with rumours, and many publications are reporting various versions of the same events.

However, nobody is certain of the season 3 storyline beyond the current conjectures. It is assumed that you will have fun.

Details of “South Side” season 3 are discussed in the context. The show, an immensely successful English comedy in the US, is now top-of-mind due to its February 2022 renewal.

The crowd has gone crazy over the producers’ only piece of definite information, and they are eagerly anticipating more.