Sovereign Gold Scheme: Government is selling cheap gold, invest on Diwali-Dhanteras, November 13 is the last date

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: The festival of Deepawali has arrived, before which people buy different kinds of goods on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Many families also buy gold. In such a situation, if you want to buy gold on the occasion of Dhanteras, then this news is absolutely for you. Because this time the special scheme related to gold of the central government has been launched in the market on the occasion of Dhanteras. Actually it will not be physical gold, but you can get many benefits by investing in this sovereign gold bond scheme of the government. This will be a kind of bond ie paper work on which information about your gold price and weight etc. You can earn big profits by selling it at the right time.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme of Reserve Bank of India has started from today on the occasion of the festive season. This is the 8th subscription series of RBI's sovereign gold bond scheme this year. In such a situation, this deal is beneficial for those who invest in government bonds. Please tell that this scheme has been started only till 9-13 November, in such a time the time is short. This time the issue price of gold has been kept at Rs 5,177 per gram by RBI. Investors applying online on this will be given a rebate of up to 50 rupees.

Let us tell you that the specialty of Sovereign Gold Bond is that its rate is lower than the market rate. Also, the price of this bond is decided by the RBI and not by the market. Those investing in this bond are given tax relief as well as through this bond you can also take a loan from the bank because the liquidity of government bonds is high.

Explain that the initial investment in this bond is made with 1 gram of gold. That is, if you buy sovereign gold between November 9-13, then you will have to pay Rs 5,177, which is less than the market price. At the same time, the maximum gold investment limit under this bond has been fixed at 500 grams.

What are the benefits of bonds

There are many advantages to buying sovereign gold bonds. As the price of gold increases, the value of your bond will also increase, which means the investor will get benefit. This bond will be in paper or digital medium, that is, you will not have to go to the banks and go around the locker and there will be no need to spend money on the locker. You can sell this sovereign gold bond in many places like banks, post offices, BSE, NSE as well as Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited.

At the same time, up to two and a half percent returns are also given on bonds issued by the government. On the other hand, investing in Sovereign Gold means you will not have to fall into the mess of purity. The duration of these bonds will be 8 years. That is, after 8 years, you can get your money back by paying this bond, while on this you will get many benefits like tax relief, returns, guarantee of purity, purchase of gold at a price below market price, bank lockers, no hassle etc. There are benefits.