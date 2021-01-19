Sovereign Takes U.Ok., Ireland Rights For Berlin Winner ‘Malmkrog’

Sovereign Movie Distribution has acquired U.Ok. and Ireland rights to writer-director Cristi Puiu’s Berlin and Seville winner “Malmkrog” (Manor Home).

Puiu gained the perfect director award on the Encounters part of the 2020 Berlin Movie Competition, along with greatest screenplay and the Golden Giraldillo Award for greatest movie on the Seville European Movie Competition.

An adaptation of Russian thinker Vladimir Solovyov’s e-book “Three Conversations,” “Malmkrog” follows a politician, a countess, a basic and his spouse as they collect over the Christmas holidays in a manor home to debate demise, conflict, progress and morality. As the talk turns into extra heated, cultural variations turn out to be more and more obvious and the temper grows tense.

The movie is billed as a singular combination of “Downton Abbey” and Dostoyevsky, because it recollects the drawing room masterworks of Max Ophüls, and the stark cerebral work of Ingmar Bergman.

The solid consists of Frederic Schulz-Richard, Agathe Bosch, Diana Sakalauskaité, Marina Palii, Ugo Broussot, István Téglás, Sorin Dobrin, Vitalie Bichir, Christian Rummel and Edith Alibec.

“Once I selected to make a movie out of this e-book by Solovyov, it was as a result of whereas studying it, I had this very sturdy feeling that he’s one way or the other a pricey good friend, any individual I might speak about these issues with,” says Puiu. “His questions have been my questions. Once I determined to make a movie based mostly on the e-book, I believed that there could be another individuals that may establish the questions they’re asking themselves. As a result of I don’t have the solutions. Solovyov has the solutions, and really sturdy ones. However as a result of I don’t, I needed to place some indicators contained in the movie itself to sign this.”

“Sovereign are proud to carry Cristi Puiu’s cinematic masterpiece ‘Malmkrog’ to a U.Ok. and Irish viewers,” mentioned Andreas Roald, managing director of Sovereign Movie Distribution. “Cristi’s dynamic and flawless adaptation of Vladimir Solvyov’s essential work is a singular and intellectually wealthy movie that raises many related and modern ethical questions.”

“Malmkrog” is produced by Mandragora and Iadasarecasa, in co-production with Sense Manufacturing, Cinnamon Movies, Movie i Väst, Doppelganger, Bord Cadre movies, Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo, Sisters and Brothers Mitevski and Sovereign Movies. World gross sales are dealt with by Shellac.

Sovereign’s latest U.Ok. and Ireland acquisitions embrace Venice winner “Verdict,” and Cannes choice “Music With out A Title.”

Puiu’s breakthrough movie was 2005’s “The Loss of life of Mr. Lazarescu,” which gained a number of worldwide awards, together with the Grand Prix within the Un Sure Regard part on the Cannes Movie Competition.