Sowon’s Management Apologizes for Nazi Mannequin Photos

Ok-pop star Sowon’s administration workforce apologized on Monday for pictures that includes the favored GFriend woman group member posing lovingly with a model dressed as a Nazi soldier.

Sowon, 25, had posted the pictures of herself snuggling as much as the Nazi-costumed dummy to her Instagram, the place they shortly got here beneath fireplace. One exhibits her closing her eyes and placing her head on its shoulder, whereas the opposite captures her touching its face whereas smiling up adoringly. They’ve since been deleted.

“We deeply apologize for the truth that our artist GFriend’s behind-the-scenes video … and the picture uploaded by member Sowon induced controversy,” Supply Music stated in a press release posted to Weverse, Large Hit’s fan app.

The controversial cuddle occurred throughout a band video shoot final November at a restaurant within the South Korean metropolis of Paju, and likewise appeared in official video content material launched in December, based on the group’s administration agency, Supply Music — which was acquired in 2019 by Large Hit Leisure, the backer of boy band BTS.

The November shoot was run by “an outsourced manufacturing firm” and staffers “didn’t sense a difficulty with the model’s outfit,” Supply Music defined. “We apologize for not with the ability to affirm prematurely that there have been inappropriate props on the taking pictures website, not with the ability to totally examine the content material throughout the taking pictures and importing course of, and never paying shut consideration to historic details and social points.”

Within the photos, the model doesn’t look like sporting the simply recognizable pink Nazi swastika armband, however is wearing what seems to be a German army uniform from the interval of Hitler’s reign.

Though Sowon, who has greater than 800,000 Instagram followers, has indirectly addressed the problem but herself, Supply Music stated she was “very shocked” and “instantly” deleted her publish “when she understood the importance of the picture.”

“She may be very pained and feels deep duty” for having posted it, it stated.

This isn’t the primary time {that a} Large Hit-backed group has stirred up Nazi-related controversy. In 2018, criticism swirled when a photograph emerged of a BTS band member sporting a hat that includes what gave the impression to be the Demise’s Head brand of the Nazi S.S., who ran the lethal focus camps. Large Hit later expressed “honest apologies” for “inadvertently inflicting ache and misery to anybody.”

Sowon is the oldest member of six-woman GFriend, alongside colleagues Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group debuted in 2015 and has launched 4 studio albums to this point, the newest being final November’s 11-track “Walpurgis Night time.”

Since she posted the Nazi pictures, Sowon’s social media has been flooded with offended feedback. Many have pushed for a extra direct apology from the star, like one upset Instagrammer who wrote: “Your organization apologized, however the place’s your apology? You’re an idol, come clean with your errors.”

Different followers have sought to tame on-line invective in regards to the incident and specific help for their beloved star. “Are you able to haters act mature?!! The place are your manners!!!… PLEASE STOP SAYIING EVIL THINGS TO OUR LEADERS AND GFRIENDS!!” one wrote, addressing frustration with critics on the Weverse fan app.

Some hoped to encourage a second of extra studying than trolling. “She is fallacious I admit, however educate her, [don’t hate] her,” one other wrote. “That’s the reason the world is merciless. Folks select to assault as a substitute of educate.”