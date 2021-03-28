Soyeon Opens Up About Leaving T-ara + Why She Waited 4 Years To Make Solo Debut

On the most recent episode of KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” Soyeon spoke actually about how she felt after leaving T-ara.

After selling with T-ara for eight years, Soyeon left the group in 2017, following the expiration of her contract with MBK Leisure.

When host Yoo Hee Yeol requested how she had felt again then, Soyeon replied, “In life, issues don’t all the time go the way in which you need them to. You resolve issues primarily based on the state of affairs you’re in, plus a wide range of different elements. I feel that’s how my group promotions got here to an finish. To be sincere, I used to be very unhappy.” She later added, “It was difficult.”

Yoo Hee Yeol remarked that there will need to have been constructive facets of leaving the group as effectively, and Soyeon agreed, “Since I had labored so exhausting for almost 10 years with out ever taking a break, there have been instances in the beginning after I actually felt blissful to instantly have this free time. As a result of solely then was I lastly capable of do issues alone, like spending time with my household or happening trip for the primary time.”

“Again then, my dream was simply to sit down in a terrace cafe within the afternoon, with the daylight pouring in,” she went on. “I feel that at the beginning, I loved with the ability to strive doing these little issues.”

“However that [happiness] didn’t final lengthy,” she continued.

Yoo Hee Yeol then identified that she had waited a very long time to debut as a solo artist. After leaving MBK Leisure in 2017, Soyeon solely simply made her official solo debut earlier this yr.

“Sure, it was fairly lengthy,” agreed Soyeon. “About three-and-a-half or 4 years.”

She went on to elucidate why she had chosen to attend so lengthy, recalling, “At first, when Boram and I left the group, the opposite members have been nonetheless wrapping up T-ara’s album. So I felt like if I instantly began working or selling as a solo artist, as somebody who had been a member of T-ara, it wouldn’t be respectful [to the other T-ara members].”

“Due to that, I waited till they completed selling their closing album, and I cheered them on whereas watching them,” continued Soyeon. “After spending a while like that, it’s solely now that I’m greeting you [as a soloist].”

Watch the complete episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” with English subtitles beneath!

