Soyou And Former KARA Member Nicole Talk About Marriage And Their Thirties + Dance To “Gotta Go”

Soyou frolicked with former KARA member Nicole on tvN’s “On and Off” (literal title)!

On the August 1 episode of “On and Off,” Soyou confirmed off her house and her wholesome on a regular basis way of life. She additionally gave viewers a glance inside her neat closet and comfy bed room.

After going browsing, which Soyou usually enjoys as a passion, the star referred to as her buddy Nicole on her method house. Soyou defined in a separate interview, “We’ve been buddies for about 10 years. We grew to become shut quickly after my debut.” Through the name, Soyou requested if Nicole had eaten but, mentioning that since she wasn’t on a food plan anymore, she wished to eat one thing scrumptious collectively.

As soon as Nicole acquired to Soyou’s home, she remarked, “It’s been so lengthy.” Watching from the studio, Sung Si Kyung commented, “I feel it’s been longer for us,” referring to the truth that it was Nicole’s first time showing on Korean TV shortly. Soyou gave an replace on her shut buddy, saying, “Nicole has lately been selling extra in Japan than Korea.”

Jo Se Ho commented, “Doesn’t Nicole additionally train loads?” Soyou responded, “Nicole has abs 365 days a 12 months.” Woman’s Day’s Sojin remarked in amazement, “How can you drink that a lot but in addition have abs?”

Again in Soyou’s house, the women instantly started consuming, and Soyou shocked the solid together with her tolerance for spicy meals. The hosts additionally commented on the 2 singers’ lack of dialog, with Woman’s Day’s Sojin exclaiming, “[The fact that they feel comfortable enough to be silent] means they’re actually shut buddies!”

After consuming, Soyou confirmed Nicole the choreography to her new tune “Gotta Go,” including, “I feel you’d have the ability to observe it straight away.”

Soyou then started educating Nicole the choreography, and as KARA’s former foremost dancer, Nicole memorized it instantly.

Within the studio, Soyou defined, “You usually want a mirror to have the ability to simply observe alongside, however even I used to be amazed that she might be taught it simply by watching me. I can’t try this.” Sojin agreed, “Proper! In the event you simply do it [without looking in a mirror], it’s complicated, [determining] left and proper.”

The 2 practiced with the music earlier than Soyou sat down and exclaimed, “After turning 30 years previous [by Korean reckoning], I really feel like I sweat extra.” Nicole responded, “Is it all the time like that?” Soyou jokingly replied, “It’s my first time being 30, so… [I wouldn’t know.]”

Referring to SISTAR’s tune “Give It To Me,” which begins with the lyric “I’m wondering if I’ll get married earlier than I flip 30,” the singers playfully commented, “We weren’t in a position to get married earlier than turning 30.” Nicole added, “Once you first performed that tune for me, [our thirties] positively felt actually far-off.” Soyou hilariously replied, “We’ll have to vary the lyrics now. Gained’t we get married earlier than we flip 40?”

Supply (1) (2)