Soyou Confirmed To Be Preparing For July Comeback

Soyou is gearing up for a comeback!

On July 6, it was a reported that Soyou is at present gearing as much as make her return. In response, a supply from Starship Leisure said, “Soyou is at present getting ready for a comeback with the objective of releasing new music in late July.”

That is set to be Soyou’s first album launch since “Half.2 RE:FRESH” in October 2018. Since SISTAR’s disbandment in 2017, Soyou has been increasing her music profession as a solo artist, releasing drama OSTs and collaborations, in addition to showing on selection exhibits. Final 12 months, she took on her first appearing position within the KBS drama particular “Clear and Polish.”

Are you excited to listen to new music from Soyou?

