Soyou, Shownu, Jessi, And Lee Seung Chul Talk About Judging On Mnet’s New Show “CAP-TEEN” + Producer Addresses Concerns About Voting

The producers and judges for Mnet’s new audition program “CAP-TEEN” took half in a web-based press convention forward of the present’s premiere on November 19!

“CAP-TEEN” is a brand new program that’s trying to find the subsequent teen Okay-pop star, and it’s distinctive in that the contestants’ mother and father additionally participate with a purpose to obtain direct suggestions from the present’s panel of judges. Lee Seung Chul, Jessi, Soyou, and MONSTA X’s Shownu make up the judges panel for this system, and the MC is Jang Ye Gained.

On the press convention, producing director (PD) Choi Jung Nam talked about the favored drama “SKY Fort,” which facilities on mother and father who’re decided to safe the success of their households, together with getting their youngsters into prestigious colleges.

PD Choi Jung Nam defined why “CAP-TEEN” is named the “SKY Fort” of the world of audition exhibits. “The rationale we talked about ‘SKY Fort’ is that we needed to spotlight the fierce competitors that the mother and father and youngsters are taking part in. We plan to attempt to seize the total spectrum of feelings felt by the teenage contestants and their mother and father throughout this course of.”

On the subject of the contestants’ psychological well being, chief producer (CP) Kwon Younger Chan said, “With their mother and father taking part, we have been in a position to take excellent care of their psychological well being. We’ve a workforce physician, and we tried to create a very good atmosphere for his or her auditions.”

Lee Seung Chul mentioned, “I do know a whole lot of mother and father who’re very involved about their little one’s future.” He added, “I believe it is a program that was wanted at the moment.”

Soyou shared that she’s studying loads from the contestants whereas judging. “I felt extra of a burden as a result of the mother and father have been additionally participating,” she added. “I puzzled if I’d be capable of give lifelike recommendation in entrance of them, however the mother and father have been assertive and passionate, and so it was a refreshing and wonderful expertise for me too.”

Shownu mentioned, “There are lots of younger contestants who’re very expert. You must stay up for it.”

Soyou additionally talked in regards to the distinctive traits of every of the judges. She talked about Lee Seung Chul’s appreciable expertise with audition exhibits and commented, “He says issues that appear chilly however are vital.”

She mentioned that Jessi’s phrases to the contestants typically give them a whole lot of encouragement and described her as being the one who retains the temper up on set. “She additionally provides massive reactions,” mentioned Soyou. “She doesn’t simply say ‘Go’ in a standard method; she does it in a very vigorous method.”

Soyou then mentioned that Shownu is normally a quiet one that doesn’t discuss a lot. Nevertheless, she’s discovered that he talks loads when he’s serving to the contestants in his function as a choose. “He’s an amazing performer,” she added. “After I see how Shownu talks [to the contestants], it looks as if he’s going to be a very good function mannequin for them.”

Jessi mentioned that she’s typically shocked by how expert the younger contestants are. She went on to say that she’ll be exhibiting a unique aspect of herself on “CAP-TEEN” than viewers of “How Do You Play?” or “The Sixth Sense” is perhaps used to, as she’ll be judging as her actual self.

Jessi added, “After I was getting ready to be a singer, I by no means as soon as acquired a praise. I don’t assume it’s a very good factor to simply obtain compliments, as they are often lies too.” She mentioned. “I believe you’ll be capable of see numerous totally different sides of me whereas I’m judging.”

Shownu gave some recommendation to youthful individuals who dream of being idols. Shownu pressured the significance of persistence and mentioned, “I believe that in case you don’t really feel impatient and wait as a substitute, you’ll have good outcomes.”

Shownu additionally mentioned, “I debuted after I was in my mid-20s. After I was an adolescent, I wasn’t a trainee and didn’t have an company, so I understand how it feels to simply have an intangible dream.” He added, “Since I do know that feeling, I believe I’d be capable of say issues which are a little bit of assist for the contestants.” He shared that filming “CAP-TEEN” had introduced again a whole lot of reminiscences of the previous for him.

The present’s chief producer was additionally requested to deal with issues about how the voting can be carried out on this system, following the voting manipulation controversies of Mnet’s collection together with “Produce 101” and “Idol Faculty.”

CP Kwon Younger Chan said, “We’re at the moment finishing up voting by means of two platforms. A cumulative tally can be mirrored within the remaining vote.”

He added, “Since final 12 months, Mnet has been utilizing an exterior remark system. With inspection by outsiders with no connection to our firm, we’re taking care in order that we are able to produce the present in a clear and honest method.”

The winner of “CAP-TEEN” can be given a ten million gained (roughly $9,000) scholarship and the chance to debut with a well-known producer’s track and hit dance workforce’s choreography. The winner’s guardian can even be given a prize of 10 million gained with the title of a “Good Care Reward.”

