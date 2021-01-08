SP chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Chitrakoot, circled Kamadgiri, said – pray to God, go to government

Chitrakoot: Samajwadi Party (SP) National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav orbited Kamadgiri in Chitrakoot on Friday morning and saw Lord Kamatanath and attacked the UP government of the state. Also Read – Political stir once again in Rajasthan, BJP leaders summoned to Delhi

Speaking to media persons in Chitrakoot, Yadav said to the SP supremo, “This is a holy place. If there is a sound from this holy place, it will reach far and wide. We will pray to God that this government goes and there is an appeal to the public to remove the government whenever they get a chance. ” Also Read – SC issued notice to speakers and MLAs in the case of merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Kaamdhenu Temple in Chitrakoot pic.twitter.com/ss6yZoPTbK Also Read – UP Election 2021: MLC elections will be held on 12 seats this month, BJP will win 11 seats, know the reason – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2021

Regarding the recent incident of Badaun and the law and order of the state, the former Chief Minister said, “Even the High Court and the Supreme Court have said that there is ‘Jungle Raj’ here. The most fake encounters and deaths in custody have occurred here. ”

Rope-way was painted in Chitrakoot, but the premises of Laxman Hill Temple and many routes of Chitrakoot and other development works have been neglected. BJP should remember that the colors of development are multi-colored and multi-dimensional. Now the people of Uttar Pradesh are saying: BJP completes four years

But all work is incomplete! pic.twitter.com/VKpneNC0JF – Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 8, 2021

The SP chief said, “Any development which is visible in Chitrakoot today is of the time of the SP government. The airstrip could not be built in four years. Even the electric wires did not heal. Electricity was cut across the state and electricity bills were increased. “

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, the work of the airstrip of Chitrakoot for the development of tourism in Chitrakoot during the time of SP was stalled in the BJP government. The people of Uttar Pradesh are now saying for the BJP, which claims aerial development. Four years of BJP but all work is incomplete!