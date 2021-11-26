SP chief’s danger to the inspector- ‘Should you scratch our flags, we can scratch your badges’, then this came about

Kanpur: Samajwadi Birthday party (Samajwadi Birthday party) The chief of the police threatened a police officer to scratch the badge. Arpit Yadav (Arpit Yadav) threatened the inspector that in case you scratch our flags, we can scratch your badges. its video viral (Video Viral) Accomplished. SP chief Arpit Yadav is in bother by means of making this danger. Arpit Yadav has been arrested by means of the police and despatched to prison. District (Rural) President of Samajwadi Birthday party Yuvjan Sabha, Arpit Yadav used to be arrested previous this week in Kanpur. (Kanpur) BJP administrative center in (BJP Place of business) Prior to the inauguration, a sub-inspector used to be threatened. Arpit Yadav had allegedly threatened Sub-Inspector Pawan Mishra to scratch his badge. If truth be told, Pawan Mishra had got rid of the protest banner hung by means of him outdoor the newly built BJP administrative center.Additionally Learn – Madhya Pradesh: After rape, a 15-year-old woman become a mom, the kid used to be strangled in anger, it became out like this

Video of this incident went viral (Viral Video) When the police got here into motion, a case used to be registered towards Arpit Yadav. Barra Police Station (Barra Police Station) Within the clip shot inside of, Yadav will also be heard threatening the sub-inspector and pronouncing, 'Tum jhanda nochoge to hum billa nochenge'.

Nationwide President JP Nadda and Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated BJP administrative center in Saket Nagar Naubasta (Yogi Adityanath) together with senior officers. Previous, socialist leaders had tied banners outdoor the newly built BJP administrative center difficult a 100-bed medical institution within the house. The banner acknowledged that the land on which the BJP administrative center has been constructed has been obtained from Naubasta Maurang Mandi to construct a medical institution.