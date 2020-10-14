SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav caught in corona virus, treatment continues

Mulayam Singh Yadav Covid-19 Positive: Mulayam Singh Yadav has been hit by the corona virus. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has come out positive. Samajwadi Party has confirmed this. According to Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav does not have symptoms of corona virus. Also Read – UP By Election: SP announces candidates for UP by-election, they got tickets

Samajwadi Party has given information about it by tweeting. SP tweeted that the Corona test report of Samajwadi Party founder Respected Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav has come positive. Treatment is under the supervision of doctors. At present, they do not have any symptoms of corona.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is 80 years old. He has not been so active in politics for a long time. After getting majority in 2012, Mulayam Singh Yadav made his son Akhilesh Yadav the CM of UP. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been CM of Uttar Pradesh three times.