SP Jananathan’s Laabam Film To Be Launched In Theaters

Director SP Jananathan’s newest movie Laabam is slated for its large free up on September 9, and the movie group is certain of the theatrical free up. This film is shrouded in emotion as it’s the remaining film written and directed through SP Jananathan.

This upcoming film Laabam is a political mystery starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan. This film was once the highest topic all through SP Jananathan’s loss of life as he died all through the modifying technique of this film Laabam.

This film has Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Ramesh Thilak. Kalaiyarasan, Daniel Annie Pope, Nitish Veera, Jai Varman, G. Marimuthu, Vincent Asokan, Shanmugarajan and OAK Sundar within the lead roles.

Laabam is produced through P. ArumugaKumar and Vijay Sethupathi below the banner of Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7Cs Leisure Pvt Ltd. After Rummy, Rekka and Karuppan, Vijay Sethupathi merges with D.Imman for full of life song on this movie. The audio rights were got through Lahari Song Cinematography, credit score is going to Ramji and Anthony does the modifying.

Yaamili Yaamiliya, a lyric from this film, attracted consideration because it was once the replace launched through the Laabam group when the fanatics had been anticipating within the absence of director SP Jananathan. And now the movie is slated to free up in theaters on September 9.