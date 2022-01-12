SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav shared the picture of Dara Singh Chauhan, who resigned from the put up of UP minister, wrote heartfelt congratulations

Lucknow: Amidst the political adjustments going down in UP these days, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav (SP leader Akhilesh Yadav) Yogi executive (YOGI CABINET) Minister and BJP chief Dara Singh Chauhan who resigned from the cupboard of (Dara Singh Chauhan) Sharing an image on Twitter, it’s written, Hearty welcome and greetings to Shri Dara Singh Chouhan ji, a constant fighter of the combat for ‘social justice’! Dara Singh Chouhan is the second one minister to surrender from the Yogi Adityanath-led executive within the closing twenty-four hours. An afternoon earlier than this, on Tuesday, Minister Swami Prasad Maurya had resigned. The day past, the SP leader had in a similar way shared the picture of Swami Prasad Maurya.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Polls 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya’s troubles building up, arrest warrant issued; Know what’s the explanation why

Dara Singh Chauhan, Minister of Wooded area, Atmosphere and Animal Horticulture within the Uttar Pradesh executive, has resigned from the Council of Ministers (UP cupboard) on Wednesday. After this, Samajwadi Celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav has written whilst sharing the picture of Dara Singh Chauhan on his Twitter. Hearty welcome and greetings to Shri Dara Singh Chouhan ji, the relentless fighter of the combat for ‘social justice’! The SP and its allies will unite and take the motion for equality to the intense… will do away with discrimination! That is our collective unravel! Recognize everybody – area for everybody!

Dara Singh Chouhan is the Minister of Wooded area, Atmosphere and Animal Horticulture within the Uttar Pradesh executive. Previous, in a dialog with media individuals, Dara Singh Chouhan stated that he labored with complete devotion and willpower within the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) executive, however undoubtedly in 5 years OBC, Dalit, disadvantaged, unemployed formative years didn't get justice. Discovered and harm via this, he has resigned from the federal government.

Chouhan stated, the deficient, backward, Dalit society which shaped the bulk executive, that society didn’t get the rest and being harm via this, I’ve resigned. He stated, ‘I saved giving knowledge to the birthday party prime command and speaking to them incessantly for 5 years, however my phrases have been unnoticed as a result of I used to speak about backwards, Dalits.’