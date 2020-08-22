SP leader ate poison in UP, wrote FB post – I will die because of Tej Pratap, party said …

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Harvir Prajapati of Mainpuri ate poison and wrote a post on Facebook in which he accused former party MP Tejapratap Yadav of harassment and wrote that I am going to commit suicide in my entire senses by Harvir Singh Prajapati. Former MPs responsible for my death are Tej Pratap Yadav and some leaders. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020 … So will Aishwarya contest against Tej Pratap! Chandrika Rai said this

Harvir Prajapati has written in his post that by the time all of you get this information, my life will end, because we have just eaten poison. Former MP Tej Pratap Yadav has been harassing me for the last two weeks and is saying to resign from the Samajwadi Party and go to BJP, otherwise I will implicate you in a rape case. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chandrika Rai left JDU, Samadhi Lalu-son-in-law fired on Tej Pratap

They have also threatened to kill my children. To trap me, he has made two girls video calls on my phone and recorded my picture and video. Those girls are also bothering me. That is why I am very upset and I am going to commit suicide. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chandrika Roy of Lalu to join JDU, will contest from here

After posting the post on Facebook, Harvir Prajapati ate some poisonous substance. After this, the party district president has shown the way out to the SP leader. After being removed from the post, Harveer Singh Prajapati said that former MP Tej Pratap Yadav only incites people. He said that being expelled from the party is not a problem. After investigation, the party will withdraw.