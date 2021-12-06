SP MLA hit his head at the head of a police officer, conflict, FIR towards 150

Chandauli: Samajwadi Birthday party MLAs and employees clashed with the police in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. Amidst scuffles and clashes, SP MLA Prabhunarayan Yadav hit his head at the head of the CO. The MLA grabbed the top of the CO with each fingers and hit his head. There was once panic after this surprising incident. Its video goes viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the subject, the police have named two together with the MLA. An FIR has additionally been lodged towards one and a part hundred accredited other people. This incident came about when Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath had come to deal with a public assembly in Chandauli.Additionally Learn – Aparna Yadav, who praised PM Modi, said- Akhilesh is some other title for socialism, SP has made construction

Balua police station in-charge Mithlesh Tiwari stated that Leader Minister Yogi had come to put the basis stone of the Taposthali of Baba Keenaram at Ramgarh within the district. The crowd of SP employees was once going in opposition to the venue at hand over the leaflets to the Leader Minister referring to more than a few calls for. SDM and CO stopped them close to Laxmangarh village. The SP employees didn't agree and broke the safety cordon of the police and began shifting ahead. In the meantime, the police attempted to keep an eye on them. All the way through this, SP MLA from Sakaldiha Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav and CO stopped him. He does not agree. The MLA hit his head at the head of the CO and snatched the stick of the police. This made issues worse. The video of the case was viral.

Police stated that during all the episode, Chandauli police has registered a case towards greater than 150 named and unknown other people together with Sakaldiha MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav and Santosh Yadav in Balua police station. The subject is being mentioned. No matter criminal motion will probably be taken after investigation. Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had taken cognizance of the subject. He commented about this on his reliable Fb. The Deputy Leader Minister has written on his reliable Fb web page that the indecency and scuffle with policemen and Deputy SP in Chandauli exposes the nature of SP as goons, criminals and mafia. This isn't the brand new SP, it's the similar SP.