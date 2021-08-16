SP MP who went to hoist the flag on August 15 forgot the nationwide anthem, video of ST Hasan went viral

New Delhi: On August 15, the tricolor flag was once hoisted around the nation and other people expressed their recognize for the tricolor via making a song the nationwide anthem. On this episode, Moradabad MP additionally hoisted the tricolor. Throughout this, MP ST Hasan began making a song the nationwide anthem at the side of his employees and supporters after hoisting the tricolor. He sang the primary two strains appropriately, however after that, ST Hasan and his supporters forgot the nationwide anthem and left after making a song the unsuitable nationwide anthem.Additionally Learn – UP: Case filed in opposition to early life for making objectionable remarks on Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav

The SP MP is getting a large number of scorn within the subject of making a song and forgetting the Nationwide Grant. Alternatively, until now no reaction has been gained from Dr. ST Hasan on this regard. Anyone additionally made a video of this incident and shared it on social media, and then this video is turning into more and more viral and individuals are taunting the SP MP.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Celebration MP ST Hasan, his supporters forgot the lyrics of the Nationwide Anthem all the way through flag hoisting in Moradabad, at the instance of Independence Day the day past %.twitter.com/UTLKEbwxdJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2021

Auraiya hoisted the other way up unsuitable

An alleged case of hoisting the tricolor inverted via the District Justice of the Peace of Auraiya district has come to gentle. A video of this could also be turning into more and more viral on social media. The flag hoisting video, retweeted via retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh, presentations the tricolor being hoisted the other way up and other people can also be noticed making a song the nationwide anthem and a person showering plant life.