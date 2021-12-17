SP MP’s phrases – When women turn into mature, fertile age then they must get married, there may be not anything flawed even at 16

Marriage Age, Samajwadi Celebration, MP, ST Hasan, Akhilesh Yadav, SP: Samajwadi Celebration (Samajwadi Celebration) MP ST Hassan (MP ST Hasan) The central govt’s resolution to lift the prison age of marriage for ladies to 21 (prison age of marriage for ladies) Responding to the verdict on Friday, he gave a debatable remark. If truth be told, Samajwadi MP ST Hasan has given this debatable remark to a media particular person within the Parliament premises whilst expanding the age of marriage from 18 years to 21 years by means of amending the Kid Marriage Act. Samajwadi MP ST Hasan stated in his remark, “If the woman is mature, then I keep in mind that if she will get married even in 16 years, then there’s no hurt and she will vote in 18 years, then why don’t you marry?” The video of Hassan’s remark has surfaced.Additionally Learn – MP Panchayat Chunav: Superb Court docket’s giant order relating to OBC reservation, normalize seats once more

#WATCH | Ladies must be married once they reach age of fertility. There may be not anything flawed if a mature woman is married at 16. If she will vote at age of 18, why can’t she marry?: Samajwadi Celebration MP ST Hasan on Government’s resolution to lift prison age of marriage for ladies to 21 years %.twitter.com/UZxHrMcjrh – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Additionally Learn – Chilly Wave: Subsequent 5 days are heavy on 5 states, chilly wave might be critical, mercury will drop by means of two to 4 levels

With this debatable remark of birthday celebration MP, birthday celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) The Samajwadi Celebration does no longer stay its relation with the sort of remark. Additionally Learn – MP: Fight to save lots of the lifestyles of 1 and a part yr previous blameless, rescue operation continues

#WATCH | Samajwadi Celebration has not anything to do with the sort of remark. Samajwadi Celebration is a modern birthday celebration & has introduced schemes for development of women & girls: Celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav on statements of birthday celebration MPs relating to elevating prison age of marriage for ladies to 21 years %.twitter.com/vyaYKUwRgt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2021

Chatting with a media particular person, SP MP ST Hasan stated, “The fertile age in women levels from 16-17 years to two decades. When you’re 21 years previous, particularly on the age of 16-17 years, the proposals of women come really well. After this they maintain roaming and the wedding will get not on time. Extend has two disadvantages. One is the risk of infertility, there are not any kids. 2nd is that your kids are entering that age, you probably have are available previous age. When your lifestyles is occurring its ultimate decade, your kids are finding out in class, we’re braking a herbal cycle. Each particular person expects that our youngsters must serve us in our previous age, however the kid who’s in highschool or 11th elegance and you’re suffering in previous age, you then tousled that cycle. Body structure tousled. I keep in mind that age women must get married at a time once they mature and are available to the fertile age.

Additional, based on any other query, the SP MP stated, “Glance, brother, we are living in a non secular nation. The faith of Hindus and Muslims has given them some codes of residing. But if we’ve allowed one of those hypocrisy that the essential courting, when we live, there may be simplest profanity in entrance people after which when kids watch internet, grimy footage, grimy films, then their hormonal degree additionally will increase so much. . On account of this, the frequency will increase. Crimes building up, much more than that, we’ve numerous loss.

The SP MP additional stated, “If the woman is mature, then I keep in mind that if she will get married even in 16 years, then there’s no hurt and she will vote in 18 years, then why don’t you marry?”

When Samajwadi Celebration MP ST Hasan’s remark at the govt’s resolution to lift the prison age of marriage for ladies to 21, the birthday celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav was once requested when he stated, Samajwadi Celebration does no longer take the sort of remark. Samajwadi Celebration is a modern birthday celebration and the birthday celebration has all the time made plans for the development of daughters and girls.

Akhilesh Yadav stated, BJP must unlock a listing of mafias in Uttar Pradesh, what number of mafias are there and they’re in any birthday celebration. BJP has higher the mafia. Will the Union Minister of State be sacked, whose members of the family have pointed hands that they’d hit the farmers.