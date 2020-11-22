Entertainment

SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mulayam Singh Yadav) turned 82 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) called him on the occasion and congratulated him on his birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ‘Call Mulayam Singh Yadav ji and wish him happy birthday. He is one of the most senior and experienced leaders of our country. I pray for his long and healthy life. ‘ Also Read – PM Modi handed over Rs 5,555 crore drinking water project to Vindhya region, said – diseases are getting less with pure water

Along with congratulating him on the phone, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted and wrote, ‘Happy birthday to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party founder Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. I wish you good health and long life from Lord Rama. ‘

Even though no formal ceremonies are taking place on this occasion in view of the epidemic, hoardings have been installed in the state capital to wish him a happy birthday. Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade organized a blood donation camp and distributed fruits to local hospitals. The veteran leader is unlikely to attend the celebrations, as he is struggling with health issues.

His younger brother and Progressive Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav has asked party workers to celebrate the occasion with simplicity.

