SP, who was suspended by CM Yogi, now faces a case of attempt to murder

Mahoba: The SP of Mahoba, who was suspended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath on September 9, has now filed a case of attempt to murder against him. On the evening of four people, including the former Superintendent of Police (SP) and a police station officer, the brother of a stone businessman injured in a shootout at Kabrai police station in Mahoba district, has filed a case of attempt to murder. Also Read – VIDEO: Masked robbers started robbing by hand sanitizing in jewelery shop, took away 40 lakh ornaments

Please tell that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar on Wednesday and has ordered his properties to be investigated by vigilance establishment (Vigilance). Also Read – Policeman used to send obscene photos to female soldier, SP suspended him on seeing mobile

Mahoba Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) Rajkumar Pandey said on Saturday that “Former Superintendent of Police (SP) Manilal Patidar, former Kabrai Police Station Devendra Shukla, based on the Tahrir of Ravikant, brother of Kabrai stone trader Indrakant Tripathi, who was shot dead under suspicious circumstances. And against Suresh Soni and Brahmadatta, on Friday evening, under section 387 (extortion), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (conspiracy) of IPC and section 7/8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988, by registering Mamala on Friday evening. Has been started. ” Also Read – Strict CM Yogi against corruption in UP, suspended two SPs in two days

Ravikant Tripathi, who filed the case, said on Saturday, “His brother Indrakant Tripathi, a stone trader, was found lying in his car in a sick condition on Banda-Kabarai road at around 2.30 am on Tuesday, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur in critical condition. ” Ravikant said that “there is a bullet in his brother’s neck and his condition is very critical”.

The complainant alleged that “(suspended) Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar had demanded a bribe of six lakh rupees from his brother, threatening to send him to jail or murder if not given. A video of this effect was made viral on social media on September 7 and 8 and a few hours later on Tuesday, he was injured by a bullet. ”

Ravikant said that “his family is in panic and cannot get out of the house.” The police has not made any security arrangements. ” He said that “Brother’s life is in danger even in the hospital”. Significantly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday suspended Mahoba Superintendent of Police Mani Lal Patidar.

The Chief Minister has directed to investigate the properties of the suspended Superintendent of Police of Mahoba in cases of administrative irregularities and corruption through vigilance.

While giving this information on Thursday, the Home Department spokesman said that the Chief Minister has also directed that police personnel involved in irregularities committed by suspended officer Mani Lal Patidar should be separately investigated and punished soon. Patidar has been associated with the office of Director General of Police.