SP will completely oppose the conversion law being made by the government: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that the SP will completely oppose the conversion bill if it comes to the Assembly. On the question of the law being made by the government on 'Love Jihad', Yadav said that the SP is not in favor of any such law. He said that our party will oppose it completely and will ask the government when it is bringing a law to increase the income of the farmer.

After the approval of the Governor, the notification of the Uttar Pradesh Laws Against Laws Prevention of Religion Prohibition Ordinance, 2020 has been issued on Saturday to stop the alleged 'love jihad'.

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday welcomed reporters at the SP headquarters after welcoming former MP Chaudhary Bijendra Singh, former Minister of State Liaquat Ali, former MLA Jamirullah and leaders from the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to join the party. Were addressing

Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they were not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers’ income: Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief & former UP CM pic.twitter.com/qugHCMJnB2 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 28, 2020

Why is this double treatment?

The SP chief said that the government is promoting inter-caste and inter-religious marriages on the one hand and making such laws on the other side, then why is this double treatment? Accusing the BJP government of copying the SP’s actions, Yadav said, “The people will understand the principles of the socialists and give us a chance again and the atmosphere will improve after 2022”.

No one can speak better and bigger lies than BJP people

Former CM Yadav questioned Chief Minister Yogi with a taunting question: ‘No one can tell a better and bigger lie to the BJP government and BJP people. The BJP government has decided that by 2022, solar panels in Uttar Pradesh will generate ten thousand megawatts of electricity, is it possible? Does the Chief Minister know anything about the solar panel. “

No government would have done such lathi and such terror attack on farmers.

Supporting the farmers’ movement, the former Chief Minister said, “No government would have carried out such lathi and such terror attack on farmers as is happening in the BJP government. These are the same people who told the farmers that when they come to power, they will not only forgive the debt but will give the price of your yield and double the income, but since the BJP government came, most of the poor and farmers have been ruined. ”

Rampage and loot of paddy purchasing centers in BJP government

Akhilesh Yadav referred to the alleged loot of paddy in the BJP government and the plight of purchasing centers and also conducted a dialogue online on the problems of farmers in Sitapur district. SP MLA Narendra Singh Verma gave details of farmers’ problems in Mahmudabad region.

Make the law of double the price for the farmers and employment for the youth

The SP president said, “The BJP has become the largest party in the world due to the missed period, but we want to know the number where the farmer gets the paddy and he gets its price.” Make that law, so that the farmers get double the price and the youths get jobs if not jobs. ”

The cycle is of the poor and of the Samajwadi Party

On the discussion of cycling by a minister of the state government, Yadav said that the bicycle belongs to the poor and belongs to the Samajwadi Party, the minister is not riding the bicycle but is telling the future to whom it belongs. He said that India’s economy could not be better unless farmers get paid and increase their income.

Time will tell how much corruption and loot the government has done

The former chief minister accused the government of falsely claiming that injustice was being done to the people in this government. He said that this is a government whose one officer is accusing another officer of corruption, this government can implicate someone and send them to jail. He also said that the time to come will tell how much corruption and robbery the government has committed.

There is so much injustice happening with Azam Khan, who cannot imagine

Yadav said, “There is so much injustice happening with the socialist leader Azam Khan, which cannot be imagined.” His fault is that he has made a good university. “He also condemned the incident of burning a journalist alive in Balrampur district. He also demanded action on the culprits and the family’s help in the journalist’s case.

Constantly lying, change the government

Yadav said that you too should be safe and we too should be safe and do not know when someone will die. He said, “The government is constantly lying about the Corona virus infection data, change the government.”