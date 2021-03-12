SPAC Led by Ex-Disney Execs Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs Closes $350M IPO

A special-purpose acquisition company focusing on tech, media and telecom corporations led by two former senior Disney execs — Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer — raised $350 million in its upsized preliminary public providing.

The SPAC, Forest Street Acquisition Corp. II, is led by Staggs (former Disney COO) and Mayer (beforehand chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Shopper and Worldwide and briefly CEO of TikTok) who each function co-CEOs and co-chairs of the board. In accordance with Forest Street, the SPAC was fashioned for the aim of rolling up a number of companies, presently centered on targets within the expertise, media, telecommunications, and shopper house.

In the meantime, Staggs and Mayer have launched into a roll-up technique, with backing from non-public fairness agency Blackstone, focusing on media firms — with Scooter Braun’s SB Initiatives media and administration agency certainly one of their desired targets, Selection reported final month.

A SPAC is a kind of blank-check holding firm fashioned for the aim of elevating capital by an IPO for an acquisition, merger or different enterprise mixture — and it’s grow to be a well-liked means for firms to go public with out taking the normal IPO route.

Individually, final week Mayer was appointed chairman of DAZN, a sports activities streaming firm that’s majority owned by Len Blavatnik’s Entry Industries.

Along with Mayer (above left) and Staggs (above proper), the Forest Street Acquisition Corp. II staff additionally consists of strategic advisers Shaquille O’Neal, Sheila A. Stamps, Rick Hess and Harlan Cherniak, in addition to impartial administrators Martin Luther King III, Salil Mehta, and Keith L. Horn. The SPAC’s govt ranks embody COO Zachary Tarica, CFO Idan Shani and chief funding officer Jeremy Tarica.

The SPAC’s models started buying and selling on the New York Inventory Alternate beneath the ticker image “FRXB.U” on March 10, at $10 per unit. As of shut of buying and selling Friday, these had elevated to $10.40 per unit.

The Forest Street Co., an affiliate of the SPAC’s sponsor entity, is a specialty finance platform throughout media, actual property, and renewable power tax credit score lending, in addition to movie tax credit score administration and tax credit score brokerage.

Each Staggs and Mayer had been advisers for the agency’s first SPAC, which final month introduced a three-way merger with health firms Beachbody and Myx Health in deal valuing the mixed entity at round $2.9 billion.

Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as joint book-running managers and Guggenheim Securities served as co-manager for the IPO.