Space Jam 2: 7 Quick Things We Know About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam has at all times been scheduled to come back out in June of 2021. So we’re form of [OK]. And a number of it proper now could be animation, so being indoors is definitely nice for us. So we’re nonetheless on. Identical to every part on the planet, every part is slowed down slightly bit, however we’re nonetheless on course. I’m wanting ahead to it. Throughout this time proper now, I want we might launch it proper now, man, and provides individuals some issues to look at of their households. However we obtained till subsequent 12 months, subsequent summer season. We’re enthusiastic about it.