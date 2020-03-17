Space Jam 2 Seems To Be Moving Forward, Has Disney Royalty Working On Its Animation

It’s been some time since a serious studio movie has gone for 2D hand-drawn animation. Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns did flip to the traditional animation format in 2018, which additionally had Tony Bancroft on board. Because the film musical showcased, 2D animation has improved right now and has a sure high quality to it towards live-action that 3D animation can’t compete with. This element is bound to get followers of Space Jam nostalgic for the ‘90s as effectively since that was how most animation was on the time.